Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores team-high 19 in Wednesday's loss

Harris scored 19 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding six rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Heat.

The streaky forward may be entering another cold spell -- after scoring at least 21 points in three straight games around Christmas while shooting 63.2 percent (12-for-19) from three-point range, Harris now has just 31 points total in his last two while going 0-for-6 from beyond the arc. Friday's road tilt against a Sixers squad that's been stingy against power forwards doesn't set up as a good spot for him to bounce back.