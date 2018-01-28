Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores team-high 21 points Saturday
Harris drained 21 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 121-108 loss to the Thunder.
Harris has always taken his fair share of shots for the Pistons, but never has had the efficiency to be an elite scorer. He will contribute model efforts in the points and rebounds categories, but beyond that, Harris is not much of use to owners.
More News
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Leads team in scoring again Monday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Team-high scoring total in Drummond's absence•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores team-high 19 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Drops game-high 30 points in win•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores team-high 24 points Friday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores 19 points in 31 minutes•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...