Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores team-high 21 points Saturday

Harris drained 21 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 121-108 loss to the Thunder.

Harris has always taken his fair share of shots for the Pistons, but never has had the efficiency to be an elite scorer. He will contribute model efforts in the points and rebounds categories, but beyond that, Harris is not much of use to owners.