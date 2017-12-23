Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores team-high 24 points Friday
Harris scored 24 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3PT, 7-10 FT) to go with three rebounds, five assists and one block across 41 minutes during Friday's 104-101 win against New York.
Over his previous five games, Detroit's leading scorer had struggled to the tune of 10.8 points per game. On Friday, Harris broke out of his mini offensive slump with 24 points. After shooting 32.3 percent from the floor prior to Friday, the guard found his shot by sinking 43.7 percent of his shots against New York. Now, averaging a career-high 17.7 points, Harris will look to build upon his breakout performance when Detroit takes on Indiana on Tuesday.
