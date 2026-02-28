Harris had 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and six steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 122-119 overtime victory over the Cavaliers.

Harris put up a modest stat line offensively but made a huge impact on the defensive side of the floor, where he registered a career-high six steals in what was his 10th multi-steal game of the season. The veteran forward will wrap up the month of February having averaged 10.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 threes and 1.3 steals over 29.9 minutes per game.