Harris supplied five points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 118-116 loss to the Knicks in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Harris delivered a lackluster performance Thursday after totaling 40 points during the first two games of the first round. Detroit will need the veteran forward to step up in Game 4, as Harris and the Pistons look to even up the series in Detroit on Sunday. He's averaging 15.0 points and 8.3 rebounds across 38.3 minutes per game during the first round.