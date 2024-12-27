Harris had four points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Thursday's 114-113 victory over the Kings.

Harris tied his lowest point total of the season in an inefficient outing from the field. The veteran forward has struggled to get going with his new team through 29 regular-season outings, averaging his lowest points per game (12.9) since the 2012-13 campaign. Harris has hit the double-digit mark in scoring once over his last five games, during which he has averaged 7.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 blocks while shooting 31.8 percent from the field in 28.2 minutes per contest.