Harris logged 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals across 43 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 victory over the Knicks in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Harris feasted on the defensive end, tallying a season-high six combined steals and blocks. The veteran has been relatively consistent to this point in the series, scoring double-digits in four of the five games. The win keeps the Pistons alive, with Game 6 scheduled for Thursday in Detroit.