Harris ended Thursday's 123-121 overtime loss to the Hornets with 26 points (10-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes.

Harris finished just two rebounds away from recording what would've been his third double-double of the season, and the veteran forward continues to leave his mark on both ends of the court for a rebuilding Detroit team. It's worth noting that Harris has finished two boards or fewer shy of a double-double in three of his last five contests. Plus, this 26-point output represented a season-high mark for the 14-year veteran. Harris should be in line for an uptick in his usage rate in case Cade Cunningham (hip) is forced to miss time.