Pistons' Tobias Harris: Struggles from field Monday
Harris totaled 11 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt) and four rebounds across 33 minutes during Monday's 97-86 loss to the 76ers.
Harris went cold from the field Monday, shooting worse than 50 percent for the first time this season. He also couldn't make up for it by providing much else in the box score. Harris remains one of the top options on the team, however, so it seems unlikely he'll have a game like this too often.
