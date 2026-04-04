Harris (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Harris was initially given a questionable tag, but the veteran forward will suit up and should handle his regular workload in the Pistons' frontcourt next to Jalen Duren. Harris, who was limited to just six minutes in the win over the Timberwolves on Thursday, is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 blocks per game over his last 10 appearances.