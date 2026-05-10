Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Harris recorded 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and five rebounds across 38 minutes during Saturday's 116-109 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Harris tallied eight points in both the first and third quarters of Saturday's game and finished as the Pistons' second-leading scorer behind Cade Cunningham (27 points). Harris averaged 13.3 points per game during the regular season but has been more active offensively during the playoffs. He has scored 20-plus points in eight consecutive games, and over that span he has averaged 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.5 steals over 36.6 minutes per contest.

More News