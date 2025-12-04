Pistons' Tobias Harris: Team-high 20 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris logged 20 points (7-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 113-109 loss to the Bucks.
The Pistons offense mostly struggled Wednesday, shooting just 40.0 percent as a team, but Harris was able to get his shot off and led the team in scoring and three-pointers. The veteran forward has hit for at least 20 points in two of the last three games, and in seven contests since returning from an ankle injury he's averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.9 assists while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor and 45.7 percent (16-for-35).
More News
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Catches fire Saturday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Puts up 18 points Friday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores 18 points in return•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Available Saturday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Participates in shootaround•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Questionable to play Saturday•