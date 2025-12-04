Harris logged 20 points (7-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 113-109 loss to the Bucks.

The Pistons offense mostly struggled Wednesday, shooting just 40.0 percent as a team, but Harris was able to get his shot off and led the team in scoring and three-pointers. The veteran forward has hit for at least 20 points in two of the last three games, and in seven contests since returning from an ankle injury he's averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.9 assists while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor and 45.7 percent (16-for-35).