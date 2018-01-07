Pistons' Tobias Harris: Team-high scoring total in Drummond's absence
Harris mustered 27 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-11 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's 108-101 win over the Rockets.
Harris took on an increased offensive role with Andre Drummond (ribs) sidelined for the second time in three games, leading to his fourth effort of over 20 points in the last six. The seven-year veteran also brought in his highest amount of boards since Dec. 12, posted his best shooting night in the last five contests, and logged a season-high amount of visits to the charity stripe in what was an excellent all-around performance. Harris is enjoying a solid season even when Drummond is active, but his value increases that much more when the latter is off the floor.
