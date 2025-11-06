Pistons' Tobias Harris: To remain out with ankle sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Nets.
A sprained ankle will result in a third consecutive absence for Harris, whose next chance to return is Sunday against Philadelphia. Isaiah Stewart should continue to start at power forward as long as Harris remains sidelined.
