Harris logged 26 points (10-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes during Saturday's 138-135 victory over the Heat.

The 26-point output was a season-high mark for Harris, who hadn't scored more than 20 points in a game since Oct. 29, when he had 23 points in a win over the Magic. Harris has been forced to settle into a secondary role in this Pistons team, but he certainly took advantage of the absence of Jalen Duren (lower leg) to post his best scoring mark of the campaign in the scoring column. Even if Duren returns for the game against the Hawks on Monday, Harris should find a way to get his points. He's scored at least 18 points in three of his five outings since returning from a nine-game absence due to an ankle injury.