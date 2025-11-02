Pistons' Tobias Harris: Tweaks ankle Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus Dallas with a right ankle injury.
Harris was in the midst of a solid outing before suffering this injury, and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to carry on. If not, the Pistons could turn to guys like Caris LeVert and Ronald Holland to pick up the slack.
