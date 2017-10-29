Pistons' Tobias Harris: Underwhelms with 12 points in win
Harris tallied 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across 20 minutes in Saturday's 95-87 over the Clippers.
Harris owners have just cause to be alarmed as they made an early draft pick on him with the expectation that he'd be a lot more consistent than this. It seems that he's following a perfect pattern of underperforming every other game. There seems to be no rhyme or reason for the fluctuation, but one aberration occurred on Saturday when he played 13 minutes less than his previous low usage total. There's no information out there to explain the dip, so Harris owners need to keep their ears to the ground to find out why he's seeing less time.
More News
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Matches career-high 34 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Struggles from field Monday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Leads the offense Saturday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Drops 27-point double-double Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores 17 in Friday's win•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Nears double-double Wednesday•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...