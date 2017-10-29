Pistons' Tobias Harris: Underwhelms with 12 points in win

Harris tallied 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across 20 minutes in Saturday's 95-87 over the Clippers.

Harris owners have just cause to be alarmed as they made an early draft pick on him with the expectation that he'd be a lot more consistent than this. It seems that he's following a perfect pattern of underperforming every other game. There seems to be no rhyme or reason for the fluctuation, but one aberration occurred on Saturday when he played 13 minutes less than his previous low usage total. There's no information out there to explain the dip, so Harris owners need to keep their ears to the ground to find out why he's seeing less time.