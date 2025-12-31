Pistons' Tobias Harris: Unlikely to play New Year's Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (hip) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Heat.
Harris sprained his left hip during the first quarter of the Pistons' 128-106 win over the Lakers on Tuesday, finishing with seven points and one turnover over six minutes. Isaiah Stewart started in the second half of Tuesday's win, so he and Ronald Holland would be the top candidates to enter the Pistons' starting lineup Thursday if Harris is unable to play.