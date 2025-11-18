default-cbs-image
Harris (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

Harris, who has missed the past five games for Detroit, was previously without a timetable to return. He's now officially day-to-day, however, and a return Tuesday is on the table. If he does get the green light, guys like Ronald Holland and Javonte Green could lose some steam.

