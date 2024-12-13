Harris went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Celtics after injuring his hand, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports. He recorded nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes prior to exiting.

Harris appeared to suffer the injury while battling for a rebound and went straight into the locker room. He departed with eight minutes remaining in the game and the Pistons facing a large deficit, so a return Thursday seems unlikely. The team should have more news to share after evaluating Harris' hand further.