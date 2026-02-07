This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Will play Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Harris (hip) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Harris missed Thursday's loss to Washington due to left hip soreness but will return for the second leg of this back-to-back set. The veteran forward has averaged 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 29.8 minutes per game over his last five outings.