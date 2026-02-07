default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Harris (hip) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Harris missed Thursday's loss to Washington due to left hip soreness but will return for the second leg of this back-to-back set. The veteran forward has averaged 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 29.8 minutes per game over his last five outings.

More News