Harris (heel) is available for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Harris will return from a three-game absence Thursday due to right heel soreness. Over his last five outings, the veteran forward has averaged 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks across 30.2 minutes per contest.