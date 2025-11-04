Pistons' Tobias Harris: Won't go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Harris will miss his first matchup of the 2025-26 season due to a right ankle sprain suffered during Saturday's game against Dallas. Ronald Holland and Isaiah Stewart are two candidates to start in Harris' place Monday evening.
More News
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Questionable for Monday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: On court to start third quarter•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Tweaks ankle Saturday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores double digits in loss•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Narrowly misses double-double•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores 19 in loss•