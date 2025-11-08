Pistons' Tobias Harris: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the 76ers.
Harris will miss a fourth consecutive game while dealing with a sprained ankle. His next chance to suit up will come against the Wizards on Monday in the second leg of a back-to-back set. Expect Isaiah Stewart to continue as his replacement in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: To remain out with ankle sprain•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Won't go Monday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Questionable for Monday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: On court to start third quarter•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Tweaks ankle Saturday•