Harris is out for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to a sore left hip.

Thursday's matchup is the first half of a back-to-back set, so the Pistons are giving the 33-year-old forward a chance to catch a breather. The expectation is that Harris will be available for Friday's showdown with the Knicks. In his stead versus Washington, Isaiah Stewart is drawing the spot start at power forward and makes for a strong streaming option.