Pistons' Tobias Harris: Won't return Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris has been ruled out for the rest of Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to a left hip sprain.
Harris limped to the locker room during the first quarter of Tuesday's game, and after being evaluated by medical staff, it was determined that his injury was severe enough for him to be held out for the rest of the contest. Ronald Holland, Javonte Green and Isaiah Stewart are in line for more minutes for the rest of Tuesday's game in Harris' absence.