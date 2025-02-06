Harris won't return to Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers after suffering a leg injury.
Harris logged 25 minutes for the Pistons before being ruled out for the rest of the game against Cleveland. The veteran forward finished with eight points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.
