Smith accumulated nine points (1-7 FG, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 98-92 loss to the Clippers.

Smith played just the sixth game of his career, dominating the glass with a career-high 14 rebounds, while also adding a career-high four blocks. Both Jalen Duren (ankle) and Isaiah Stewart (illness) were sidelined, while Paul Reed was limited to just 22 minutes due to foul trouble. This allowed Smith to step into the largest role of his career, rewarding anyone who took a chance on him in deeper formats. While this was a great performance, it should be treated as nothing more than an outlier unless Duren and Stewart continue to miss time.