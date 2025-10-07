Smith produced 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 12 minutes of Monday's 128-112 preseason win over Memphis.

Jalen Duren was out with hamstring soreness, allowing Smith to absorb some backup center minutes behind Isaiah Stewart. Smith, who is on a two-way contract, is expected to spend a lot of time in the G League this season. To his credit, he certainly showed the coaching staff that he'll be ready if his name is called upon this season.