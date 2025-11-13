Smith finished with six points (3-4 FG), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 124-113 victory over Chicago.

Smith played a season-high 16 minutes, moving into the rotation after it was earlier announced that Detroit would be without a number of its starters due to various injuries. This performance should not be viewed as anything other than an outlier, given he has not even been in the rotation for the majority of the season.