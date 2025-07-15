Smith tallied 16 points (4-7 FG, 8-12 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and one assist over 26 minutes in Tuesday's 89-73 Summer League loss to the Timberwolves.

Smith came up short of securing his third double-double of Summer League play but still managed to post 16 points, largely fueled by frequent trips to the free-throw line. The center spent nearly all of the 2024-25 season in the G League but made one regular-season NBA appearance with the Pistons, logging 14 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes against the Bucks on April 13.