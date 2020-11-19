Bradley was traded to the Pistons on Wednesday, along with the 38th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, in exchange for cash and future draft considerations, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

For the Jazz, the move is mostly financially motivated, as moving Bradley gives Utah some salary cap and roster flexibility. The 28th pick in 2017, Bradley appeared in only 12 games during his first two NBA seasons, but he stepped into a more prominent role as the backup to Rudy Gobert last season. In 58 appearances, Bradley averaged 4.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 11.4 minutes per game.