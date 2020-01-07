Pistons' Tony Snell: Absent from report
Snell (head) doesn't appear on the Pistons' injury report for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Snell's early exit in Sunday's 106-99 loss to the Lakers was attributed to a migraine, so the swingman never really appeared in much danger of missing additional time. He'll likely start at either wing spot Tuesday and play somewhere around the 25.6 minutes per game he's been averaging for the season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...