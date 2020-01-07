Play

Snell (head) doesn't appear on the Pistons' injury report for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Snell's early exit in Sunday's 106-99 loss to the Lakers was attributed to a migraine, so the swingman never really appeared in much danger of missing additional time. He'll likely start at either wing spot Tuesday and play somewhere around the 25.6 minutes per game he's been averaging for the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories