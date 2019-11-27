Pistons' Tony Snell: Coming off bench
Snell (hip) will come off the bench Wednesday against the Hornets, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Wednesday will mark the first time all season Snell has come off the bench. Previously, when seeing fewer than 30 minutes, he's averaged 4.8 points, 2.0 assists and 1.0 rebound.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.