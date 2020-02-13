Pistons' Tony Snell: Decent line in 33 minutes
Snell supplied 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 overtime loss to the Magic.
Snell put tougher one of his most well-rounded lines of the season, and he's averaging 4.3 dimes in 33.7 minutes per game through seven February appearances. Neither Derrick Rose (hip) nor Svi Mykhailiuk (hip) earned 20-plus minutes in their first games back following five-game absences, but once those two are fully healthy Snell will likely see his minutes take a noticeable dip.
