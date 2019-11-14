Pistons' Tony Snell: Deemed probable
Snell is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Hornets with a left hip flexor strain.
Snell apparently picked up the injury during Tuesday's loss to the Heat, though he was able to return after receiving treatment, suggesting he'll be able to suit up Friday. Through six games this month, Snell is averaging 13.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 30.8 minutes.
