Snell ended with six points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 112-106 loss to Detroit.

Snell played 27 minutes as a member of the starting unit but failed to move the fantasy needle in terms of his value. Snell is typically a poor per-minute producer and that was on full show here. Even if he is starting, Snell is better left on waivers in basically all formats.