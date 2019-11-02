Pistons' Tony Snell: Drops just six points Friday
Snell ended with six points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 112-106 loss to Detroit.
Snell played 27 minutes as a member of the starting unit but failed to move the fantasy needle in terms of his value. Snell is typically a poor per-minute producer and that was on full show here. Even if he is starting, Snell is better left on waivers in basically all formats.
