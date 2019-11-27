Snell (hip) is available to play Wednesday versus the Hornets, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

The 28-year-old was sidelined the last four games due to the left hip strain, but he'll make his return to the court in Charlotte. Coach Dwayne Casey wouldn't say whether Snell would return to the starting lineup. Langston Galloway started the last two games for the Pistons, though Bruce Brown started the previous two contests.