Snell played 13 minutes in Sunday's 106-99 loss to the Lakers before exiting early while he dealt with a migraine, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Before the migraine intervened, Snell was on his way to another underwhelming stat line, finishing the night with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist. He'll retain an injury designation for now, but the early expectation is that he'll be ready to play when Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers arrives.