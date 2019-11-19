Pistons' Tony Snell: Limited participant in practice
Snell (hip) went through parts of Tuesday's practice, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Snell was held out of Sunday's practice after straining his hip flexor in Friday's action, but he was able to take part in portions of Tuesday's session. The team has yet to determine his status for Wednesday's matchup in Chicago.
