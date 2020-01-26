Pistons' Tony Snell: Listed questionable
Snell (illness) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Cavs.
Snell has missed the last two games due to an illness, and the Pistons will wait to see how he feels Monday at shootaround before issuing an update.
