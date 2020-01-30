Pistons' Tony Snell: Logs 25 minutes versus Nets
Snell scored six points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt) to go along with three rebounds, three assists and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 125-115 loss to the Nets.
Snell returned to the lineup following a three-game absence with an illness and immediately rejoined the starting five. However, he managed a modest stat line as per usual, and even when he's playing plenty of minutes Snell is only useful in deeper formats.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...