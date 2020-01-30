Snell scored six points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt) to go along with three rebounds, three assists and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 125-115 loss to the Nets.

Snell returned to the lineup following a three-game absence with an illness and immediately rejoined the starting five. However, he managed a modest stat line as per usual, and even when he's playing plenty of minutes Snell is only useful in deeper formats.