Pistons' Tony Snell: Named in starting lineup
Snell (hip) is starting Friday's game against the Hornets, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Snell was probable due to a left hip strain, so his availability is no surprise. In 12 starts this season for Detroit, he's averaging 10 points, 1.9 assists and 1.5 rebounds.
