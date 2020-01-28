Pistons' Tony Snell: Off injury report
Snell (illness) is off the injury report ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Nets.
Snell has missed the past three games due to an illness, but he's apparently feeling better and will play Wednesday. This month, he's averaging 8.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 27.0 minutes.
