Pistons' Tony Snell: Officially out
Snell (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Chicago, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Snell was spotted taking part in portions of Tuesday's practice, but he evidently didn't show enough to gain clearance for Wednesday's tilt. Bruce Brown figures to be in line for a start at forward with Snell out of action.
