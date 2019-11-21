Pistons' Tony Snell: Out again Friday
Snell (hip) will not play Friday against the Hawks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Snell will miss a second straight game as he continues to work his way back from a strained left hip flexor. Seeing as the Pistons are playing a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be surprising to see Snell remain sidelined for Saturday's game in Milwaukee as well.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.