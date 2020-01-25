Pistons' Tony Snell: Out again Saturday
Snell (illness) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Nets.
Snell's absence will mark his second consecutive game missed due to an illness. Both came during a back-to-back set, so he will now have a little time to recover before Monday's matchup with the Cavaliers. As a result, look for Langston Galloway to again see some extra run.
