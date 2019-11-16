Pistons' Tony Snell: Out with hip flexor
Snell won't return to Friday's game against the Hornets due to a hip flexor strain, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Snell suffered a hip injury during Tuesday's contest against the Heat, and while he was cleared to start Friday, it appears he re-aggravated the issue. Langston Galloway started the second half in his place.
