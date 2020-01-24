Pistons' Tony Snell: Out with illness
Snell has been ruled out for Friday's game against Memphis due to illness, Lauren L. Williams of MLive reports.
With Snell sidelined Friday night, look for Langston Galloway to draw the start at shooting guard. It remains to be seen if he'll be well enough to return for the second half of Detroit's back-to-back Saturday against Brooklyn.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.