Snell scored 24 points (9-9 FG, 6-6 3Pt) while adding two assists, a rebound and a steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 122-102 win over the Knicks.

The 27-year-old not only set a season high in scoring, he became the first Piston -- and only the ninth player in NBA history -- to have a perfect shooting night from the floor while sinking at least six three-pointers. Snell was averaging just 7.9 points and 1.9 threes per game coming into Wednesday with a 38.3 FG%, however, and this performance likely had more to do with the Knicks' weak defensive effort than it did any sudden turnaround in his skill set.